Baidu's AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Reaches 200 Million Users

The logo of Baidu 's AI chatbot Ernie Bot is displayed near a screen showing the Baidu logo, in this illustration picture taken June 28, 2023.HONG KONG — China's Baidu said on Tuesday its artificial intelligence chatbot " Ernie Bot " has garnered more than 200 million users as it seeks to remain China's most popular ChatGPT-like chatbot amid increasingly fierce competition.

The number of enterprise clients for the chatbot reached 85,000, Li said at a conference in Shenzhen. Unlike many other countries, China requires companies to obtain approval before rolling out generative AI services.

Baidu AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Users Competition

