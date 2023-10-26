Baby in Malaysia dies after father left her in car for hours in university

Malaysian media reported that the father forgot to send his daughter to a daycare centre, situated within the university’s campus where he worked, in the morning.The unnamed father took the baby to the university’s healthcare centre but she was pronounced dead by the medical staff, said Kuala Terengganu district police chief Abdul Rahim Md Din.
“Police rushed to the scene as soon as we received the report and found that the baby had already died,” said Mr Rahim.Taiwanese singer Selina Jen’s newborn stayed in incubator for a few days due to fluid in his lungsHe said the police are investigating the case under Child Act 2001.