Baby in Malaysia dies after father left her in car for hours in university

A 16-month-old baby girl in Malaysia died after her father left her in the car for hours.Malaysian media reported that the father forgot to send his daughter to a daycare centre, situated within the university’s campus where he worked, in the morning.The unnamed father took the baby to the university’s healthcare centre but she was pronounced dead by the medical staff, said Kuala Terengganu district police chief Abdul Rahim Md Din.

“Police rushed to the scene as soon as we received the report and found that the baby had already died,” said Mr Rahim. He said the police are investigating the case under Child Act 2001. Any person found guilty of ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner that leads to physical and emotional injuries can be fined up to RM20,000 (S$5,700), or jailed up to 10 years, or both.Earlier in October, an eight-month-old girl in Malaysia died afterIn September, a two-year-old boy who was left in a car for at least nine hours in Japan’s hot weather has died in Tsuyama City.

