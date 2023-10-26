Baby girl dies in car after father in Malaysia forgets to drop her off at daycare

The baby girl's post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday (Oct 25) night at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (above).A 16-month-old girl in Malaysia died after her father allegedly left her in a car for hoursThe father allegedly forgot to send his daughter to a daycare centre situated within the campus of a public university in the Kuala Nerus district at Terengganu in the morning.

The victim's mother, a doctor at the hospital, forgot to drop off her child at a nursery and went straight to work assuming that her daughter had already been sent to the nursery. "She realised that her daughter was still in the car only when her husband called in the evening to say that their daughter had not been sent to the nursery," said Cheras district police chief Zam Halim Jamaluddin then.

Any person found guilty of ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner that leads to physical and emotional injuries can be fined up to RM20,000 (S$5,700), or jailed up to 10 years, or both. headtopics.com

