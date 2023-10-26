Automaker Volvo Cars posts a rise in third quarter operating earnings

FILE PHOTO: A Pure Electric sign is seen above a Volvo vehicle displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File photoSTOCKHOLM : Sweden-based automaker Volvo Cars reported a rise in third-quarter operating earnings on Thursday driven by strong volumes and lower costs for semiconductors and raw materials.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said operating income rose to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($402.75 million) in the quarter from a year-ago 2.1 billion. "We remain vigilant in light of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and remain laser-focused on execution," Chief Executive Jim Rowan said in a statement.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Billion dollar money laundering case: Police seize cars worth S$4.8 million from propertySingapore police seized four cars worth about S$4.8 million, including two Rolls-Royces and a Porsche, from a property along Third Avenue on Wednesday (Oct 25). This was part of the S$2.8 billion worth of assets in Singapore's largest money laundering probe. The police also seized 56 Bearbricks from another location. Read more ⮕

S$2.8b money laundering case: Police seize 4 cars, including Rolls Royces and Porsche, from Third Avenue bungalowThe four cars are worth about S$4.8 million. Read more ⮕

Porsche, 2 Rolls-Royces among 4 cars seized from Bukit Timah bungalow in $2.8b money laundering caseFour luxury cars linked to Singapore’s worst money laundering case were towed out of a good class bungalow (GCB) in Third Avenue, off... Read more ⮕

$2.8b money laundering case: Porsche, 2 Rolls-Royces among luxury cars seized from Bukit Timah bungalowSINGAPORE — Four luxury cars linked to Singapore's worst money laundering case were towed out of a good class bungalow (GCB) in Third Avenue, off Bukit Timah Road, on Wednesday (Oct 25). At around 2.30pm, a red Rolls-Royce Dawn, a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a red Porsche 911 Targa and a white Toyota Alphard were removed by the police from the... Read more ⮕

Porsche, 2 Rolls-Royces among 4 cars seized from Bukit Timah bungalow in $2.8b money laundering caseThe GCB was rented by Vanuatu national Su Jianfeng, 35, who is one of the 10 accused in the case. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'I was afraid cars would run over him': Elderly man collapses while crossing road in Toa Payoh, passers-by rush to his aidWhen an elderly man collapsed on a busy road in Toa Payoh, several passers-by immediately came to his aid. The incident occurred at the traffic junction of Lorong 4 Toa Payoh and Toa Payoh Central at around 7pm on Sunday (Oct 22), reported Lianhe Zaobao. A witness, surnamed Zhuang, said that the man, who appeared to be in his 60s,... Read more ⮕