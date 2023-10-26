Australian PM tells US House speaker he hopes AUKUS legislation passes this year

Albanese, who held summit talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday, met the new speaker, Mike Johnson, on Capitol Hill a day after Johnson's appointment following protracted wrangling among House Republicans.

"We of course have important legislation required for AUKUS," Albanese told Johnson at the start of their meeting."We are certainly hoping that the Congress can pass that legislation this year."AUKUS provides for the sale of US nuclear-powered submarines and the sharing of nuclear-propulsion technology with Australia, as well as joint development of high-tech weaponry.

Budget wrangling and the lack of a speaker for several weeks until Johnson's appointment interrupted the US legislative process in Congress and Australian officials have expressed concern about delays in approving legislation needed to move the AUKUS project forward. headtopics.com

Biden told Albanese on Wednesday that both Democrats and Republicans understood the strategic value of AUKUS and also urged Congress to pass his administration's legislation to facilitate the project this year.

Mara Karlin, Biden's acting deputy under secretary of defence for policy, also highlighted the need to pass a fourth proposal to streamline defence trade among the three AUKUS partners. Officials and experts and say this is important for the success of AUKUS given the need to share US technology both in the submarine project and a second AUKUS pillar involving three-way cooperation on high-tech weaponry. headtopics.com

Twenty-five US Republican lawmakers urged Biden in July to increase funding for the US submarine fleet, saying that the plan under AUKUS to sell Australia Virginia-class nuclear-power submarines would"unacceptably weaken" the US fleet without a clear plan to replace them.

