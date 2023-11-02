Australia take World Cup glow into romp through Olympic qualifiers

It was the largest soccer crowd recorded at the nearly six-year-old venue and a record for an Australian women's sporting game outside of Olympics and the World Cup. On the strength of Perth, the governing body will be confident the tournament and the"Matildas effect" have staying power.

Topping global pop star Taylor Swift, who plays multiple shows at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground in February, might be beyond even the Matildas' pulling power. Captain and striker Sam Kerr slotted five goals in the qualifiers, including a hat-trick against the Philippines.

With modest professional leagues and a constant talent drain to overseas teams in the US, Europe and England, local soccer has long coveted the exposure hogged by rival Australian Rules football and rugby league.

"How am I going to keep the expectations down on that one now," Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson told reporters of Fowler.

