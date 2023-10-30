Australia's tight rental market forces tenants to make tough choices

Nationwide vacancies are at all-time lows and prices are up 30 per cent over three years, forcing renters like Sydney office worker Lara Weeks into unenviable situations.

With no way to afford stratospheric inner-city prices when her landlord decided to sell the apartment she lived in for 18 years, Weeks and her cat recently downsized from a two-bedroom to a one-bedroom farther from the city centre that costs 22 per cent more.Rent is now one of the country's biggest drivers of inflation, which at an annual rate of 5.

That in turn would push up the variable rate mortgages held by most Australian landlords who are typically private investors with one or a few properties rather than large corporations, pressuring them to lift rents further and forcing tenants to make tough decisions. headtopics.com

"We're already seeing people that are in houses move to units and then the next logical step is if a unit gets too expensive, you go into a share house," said Cameron Kusher, chief economist at PropTrack under REA Group.Many tenants, particularly in the most expensive city Sydney, have already been priced out of houses. PropTrack data showing house rents nationally were unchanged at A$550 (S$477.89) per week, or about A$2,380 per month, in the September quarter.

Apartment rents nationally jumped four per cent during the quarter, double the June quarter rate of increase, to an average of A$520 per week, making them almost as costly. Prices across Australia's entire rental stock rose 7.6 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago, the largest increase since 2009, according to official data, and similar to gains seen in the US where rental costs have also surged. headtopics.com

