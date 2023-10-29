Australia's Tietto Minerals gets $415 million buyout bid from Zhaojin Capital

Under the offer, Zhaojin Capital, a unit of the Tietto's second largest shareholder Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd, will acquire the shares in the company at A$0.58 per share.There is no certainty that the proposal will result in a binding proposal, Tietto said, adding that it is willing to recommend the proposal to its shareholders.

The deal comes at a time of elevated merger and acquisition activity in Australia with Chile's SQM buying the rest of Azure Minerals that it doesn't already own for $900 million.

US, UK make progress on critical minerals agreement, US saysU.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said "significant progress" was made on a U.S.-UK critical minerals agreement in talks on Saturday in Japan.Tai issued a statement after meeting with British business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch. Read more ⮕

