Australia police arrest woman over mushroom lunch that killed three

"Homicide squad detectives have arrested a woman this morning as part of their investigation into the deaths of three people following an incident in Leongatha earlier this year," Victoria police said in a statement.Patterson served the mushrooms as part of a beef Wellington dish on the afternoon of Jul 29 to her estranged parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson, local Baptist pastor Ian Wilkinson and his wife Heather.

Later that night, the two couples were taken to hospital with food poisoning symptoms as their health rapidly deteriorated.Police believe their symptoms were consistent with those caused by eating highly toxic death cap mushrooms.

Only the 69-year-old pastor Wilkinson survived after spending nearly two months gravely ill in hospital. He was released on Sep 23.Patterson always insisted she was innocent, reportedly saying in August that she had unwittingly bought the mushrooms from an Asian grocery store and that the poisonings were accidental.

"I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones," she said in a statement provided to Australian media at the time.Death cap mushrooms sprout freely throughout wet, warm parts of Australia and are easily mistaken for edible varieties.

They reportedly taste sweeter than other types of mushrooms but possess potent toxins that slowly poison the liver and kidneys.

