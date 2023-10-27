Attack of the crows: Passers-by pecked at, harassed outside Orchard Central

At least two crows have been seen attacking passers-by outside Orchard Central.SINGAPORE - At least two crows have been seen attacking people walking just outside an entrance to the Orchard Central mall.
Taking off from street signs, the birds swooped in from behind the victims, grazing their shoulders with their talons and pecking at their necks and ears. After each attack, they were seen retreating to a particular tree, close to the mall's outdoor escalator.
An eyewitness, Ms Joyce Heng, told ST that she warned several pedestrians about the birds on Thursday after she saw another man's ear bleed from an attack. She was taken aback by the ferocity of the birds, adding: "The birds attacked some people repeatedly, chasing them even when they dodged. One uncle was attacked thrice."
She said: "I kept to the sheltered area near the mall because the crows were attacking people only at the open air walkway.Ms Choo was concerned about children and people going up the nearby escalator with their backs turned.Known as house crows, the birds are an invasive species from South Asia.
"Crows normally leave people alone. They only harass to protect their nests," said chairman of Nature Society Singapore's bird group Tan Gim Cheong. He pointed out that these winged aliens are known to prey on the native Malaysian plover, a critically endangered bird.
The public can mitigate the ills of overpopulation by not feeding birds and disposing of food scraps properly, said Mr Lee.