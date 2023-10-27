Attack of the crows: Passers-by pecked at, harassed outside Orchard Central

At least two crows have been seen attacking passers-by outside Orchard Central.SINGAPORE - At least two crows have been seen attacking people walking just outside an entrance to the Orchard Central mall.

Taking off from street signs, the birds swooped in from behind the victims, grazing their shoulders with their talons and pecking at their necks and ears. After each attack, they were seen retreating to a particular tree, close to the mall's outdoor escalator.

An eyewitness, Ms Joyce Heng, told ST that she warned several pedestrians about the birds on Thursday after she saw another man's ear bleed from an attack. She was taken aback by the ferocity of the birds, adding: "The birds attacked some people repeatedly, chasing them even when they dodged. One uncle was attacked thrice." headtopics.com

She said: "I kept to the sheltered area near the mall because the crows were attacking people only at the open air walkway.Ms Choo was concerned about children and people going up the nearby escalator with their backs turned.Known as house crows, the birds are an invasive species from South Asia.

"Crows normally leave people alone. They only harass to protect their nests," said chairman of Nature Society Singapore's bird group Tan Gim Cheong. He pointed out that these winged aliens are known to prey on the native Malaysian plover, a critically endangered bird. headtopics.com

The public can mitigate the ills of overpopulation by not feeding birds and disposing of food scraps properly, said Mr Lee.

Read more:

asiaonecom »

Crows attack people outside Orchard Central: One man was seen bleeding from his earSeveral people were seen being attacked by crows at Orchard Road on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 24). Read more ⮕

Crows attack passers-by outside Orchard CentralAt least one man was seen leaving the area with a bleeding earlobe. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Angry birds! Crows attack Orchard Road pedestriansAt least one man was seen leaving the area with a bleeding earlobe, and NParks has removed nests there. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas villagesChristmas on Orchard Road will be bigger, brighter and more magical in 2023, with the first Christmas Eve street party and three Great Christmas Villages to woo visitors. Christmas on A Great Street, the signature year-end light-up of Orchard Road heralding the holiday... Read more ⮕

Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas villagesThe festivities are expected to draw around five to six million visitors, comparable to pre-Covid levels. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Woman, 64, assisting with investigations after accident involving two cars at Orchard RoadA 64-year-old woman is assisting police with investigations after her car was involved in an accident with another car along Orchard Road and Scotts Road on Wednesday afternoon (Oct 25). Read more ⮕