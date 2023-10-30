ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime defends Basel title

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel - St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland - October 29, 2023 Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime lifts a trophy as he celebrates after winning the final against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Tennis - ATP 500 - Swiss Indoors Basel - St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland - October 29, 2023 Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in action during his men's singles final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Tennis - ATP 500 - Vienna Open - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria - October 29, 2023 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the winners trophy and Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates with the runners up trophy after the final REUTERS/Lisa LeutnerWith a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) victory over No. 4 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on Sunday, sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada repeated as champion at Swiss Indoors Basel. headtopics.com

Displaying a dominant serve, Auger-Aliassime lost just nine service points in the match and closed the first set with a backhand return that Hurkacz couldn't handle. The second-seeded Sinner, who beat Medvedev for the first time in the China Open final earlier this month, won for the fourth time on this season's tour.

Shanghai Port claim Chinese title after bad-tempered draw with ShandongHONG KONG : Shanghai Port claimed the Chinese Super League title at the end of a foul-tempered clash with nearest rivals Shandong Taishan on Sunday, picking up the point they needed with a 1-1 draw at Pudong Arena in a game that featured five red cards. Read more ⮕

Rovanpera clinches his second successive world titleToyota's Kalle Rovanpera clinched his second successive world rally championship on Sunday (Oct 29) after the Finn was runner-up in the inaugural Central European Rally, the penultimate round of the season. Read more ⮕

Title defence in tatters, England eye Champions Trophy carrotLUCKNOW, India : England captain Jos Buttler has pretty much accepted their 50-overs World Cup title defence is over but wants the team to give their best in the remaining group matches to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Read more ⮕

Granite South Africa dig deep to retain World Cup titlePARIS : South Africa became the first team to win the Rugby World Cup four times when they beat New Zealand 12-11 on Saturday after the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men in the final at the Stade de France. Read more ⮕

World Cup title defence in shreds but England relishing India clashLUCKNOW, India : England's World Cup title defence may be in tatters after four defeats in five matches but assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said on Saturday their sagging fortunes won't stop them from relishing their blockbuster clash with hosts India. Read more ⮕