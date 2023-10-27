At least 27 killed by 'disastrous' Hurricane Otis, damage seen in billions

Otis, which struck Mexico on Wednesday as a Category five storm, flooded streets, ripped roofs off homes and hotels, submerged cars and cut communications, road and air access, leaving a trail of wreckage across Acapulco, a city of nearly 900,000."What Acapulco suffered was really disastrous," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a press conference in Mexico City tallying the damage from the storm, which ripped into southern Mexico with winds of 165 miles per hour (266 kph).

The government declared a state of emergency in the region, but has given scant details about how the 27 people died, or how many others were injured. "It literally felt as though our ears were going to explode," said the 26-year-old Lozoya, who barricaded himself in a bathroom with his family and four others. "We saw mattresses, water tanks flying. The ceiling began to cave in."

The hurricane peeled off sections of buildings in downtown Acapulco. Some Mexican media posted videos of looting in the city. Reuters could not immediately confirm their veracity. The people still missing are believed to be members of the navy, said Lopez Obrador, who went to Acapulco on Wednesday by road, changing his vehicle more than once as the storm caused stoppages, according to pictures published on social media.On Thursday afternoon, the government said the air traffic control tower of Acapulco's international airport was up and running again and that an air bridge enabling tourists to reach Mexico City would be operating from Friday. headtopics.com

The destruction wrought by Otis has added to concerns about the impact of climate change, which many scientists believe will lead to more frequent extreme weather events. Calling the storm "totally devastating", Guerrero state Governor Evelyn Salgado said 80 per cent of the city's hotels had been hit by the storm and that authorities were working to restore electricity and reactivate drinking water pumps.

