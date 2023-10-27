At least 18 killed, 13 wounded in Maine shootings; manhunt for suspect under way

A man identified as a suspect in the US shooting, pointing what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle, in Lewiston, Maine on Oct 25, 2023.

State and local police identified Robert R. Card, 40, as a person of interest in the case after previously posting on Facebook photographs of a man wielding what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle. “We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case to locate Card, who is a person of interest,” Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told a news conference.

“Card was also reported to have been committed to (a) mental health facility for two weeks during summer 2023 and subsequently released,” said the notice from the Maine Information and Analysis Centre. headtopics.com

The bar and the bowling alley are about 6.5km apart in Lewiston, a former textile hub and city of 38,000 people in Androscoggin County about 56km north of Portland, Maine’s largest city. The Central Maine Medical Centre in Lewiston issued a statement saying it was “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and coordinating with area hospitals to take patients.President Joe Biden has been briefed and will continue to receive updates, a United States official said in Washington.

News reports earlier said 22 were killed. That would have made the massacre the deadliest in the US since at least August 2019, when a The number of annual homicides in the state has fluctuated between 16 and 29 since 2012, according to Maine State Police. headtopics.com

