At least 16 killed, dozens wounded in Maine shootings; manhunt for suspect under way

A man identified as a suspect in the US shooting, pointing what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle, in Lewiston, Maine on Oct 25, 2023.

The pictures from one of Wednesday’s crime scenes showed a bearded man in a brown hoodie and jeans, holding the weapon in the firing position. Several media reported that a Maine law enforcement bulletin identified Card as a trained firearms instructor and member of the US Army reserve, who recently reported he had mental health issues, including hearing voices. It said he also threatened to shoot up a National Guard base.

Reuters could not authenticate the bulletin. The Associated Press reported it was circulated to law enforcement officials. Media reports picked up by Reuters earlier said there was a third shooting site at a Walmart distribution centre, but Walmart later issued a statement to local media saying no shooting occurred on their property. headtopics.com

President Joe Biden has been briefed and will continue to receive updates, a United States official said in Washington. If the death toll of 22 is confirmed, the massacre would be the deadliest in the US since at least August 2019, when a

The 22 fatalities would also be on par with the number of homicides that normally occur in Maine in any given year.

