At least 10 dead in Indian train collision

The accident occurred when a passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the oncoming train rammed into it.

The railway ministry said in a statement that two coaches of one of the trains carrying passengers were derailed and a preliminary investigation found that “human error” had led to the collision, caused by “overshooting of signal” by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train between Alamanda and Kantakapalle.

The accident occurred when a Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the oncoming train, a Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service, rammed into it, derailing some carriages, a senior railways official said. headtopics.com

The minister also issued orders to coordinate other government departments to initiate disaster-relief measures. Federal police arrested three railway employees on charges of culpable homicide and causing evidence to disappear.

'So awesome' that Chinese temple event has Indian host who speaks Mandarin and dialects: StomperThat was unexpected. Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 27, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment outages, what can businesses and consumers do?SINGAPORE: A long-awaited date for Ms Nazrana Shaheen with her national serviceman boyfriend ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS Read more ⮕

Bangladesh police break up anti-PM protest with tear gas, rubber bulletsAt least 20 people were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with wounds from rubber bullets. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

The overstretched superpowerHow would America manage wars on three fronts: In Ukraine, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific? Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Pfizer moves into final trial of two-in-one flu and Covid-19 jabIt is also finalising phase three trials of its mRNA vaccine against influenza for adults. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕