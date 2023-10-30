HEAD TOPICS

At least 10 dead in Indian train collision

 Source: straits_times

At least three coaches of one of the trains carrying scores of passengers was derailed in the incident. Read more at straitstimes.com.

The accident occurred when a passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the oncoming train rammed into it.

The railway ministry said in a statement that two coaches of one of the trains carrying passengers were derailed and a preliminary investigation found that “human error” had led to the collision, caused by “overshooting of signal” by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train between Alamanda and Kantakapalle.

The accident occurred when a Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train stopped due to a break in an overhead cable and the oncoming train, a Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service, rammed into it, derailing some carriages, a senior railways official said. headtopics.com

The minister also issued orders to coordinate other government departments to initiate disaster-relief measures. Federal police arrested three railway employees on charges of culpable homicide and causing evidence to disappear.

