At auto show, Japan's Kishida calls for exit from deflationary past

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to media as he annnouces that the government would release some of its oil reserves in concert with the United States, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan on Nov 24, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kyodo)TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida used his visit to Tokyo's auto show on Thursday (Oct 26) to call for the private sector's help in ensuring the economy makes a"total break" with its deflationary past.

While Kishida did not directly call on the industry to hike wages aggressively as he has done in the past, his comments nonetheless underscored one of the key themes of his so-called"new capitalism" agenda: The need for Japan to exit deflation via the redistribution of wealth, including higher wages.

"Over the past two years, the government and the business community have joined forces, and we have seen a positive trend that we have not seen before. We will not allow this major trend to reverse itself, and will continue it into next year," he said. headtopics.com

Major companies have agreed to average pay hikes of 3.58 per cent this year, the highest increase in three decades. The auto industry, particularly Toyota, helps set the pace for wage increases at the annual"Shunto" spring wage talks.

In Kishida's meeting with executives on Thursday, there was no particular discussion of higher wages, the prime minister's economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, told reporters.

