askST: What is Vibrio vulnificus? How common is it in Singapore?

may suffer from septicaemia, commonly known as blood poisoning, and severe skin or soft tissue infection, also known as necrotising fasciitis. A patient may survive with early treatment such as antibiotics and surgery, he added. If any infection is established, a patient may suffer loss of limbs or require major surgery to remove damaged tissue.typically occurs in people who have poor immune systems or liver disease, and are exposed to seawater, Dr Vasoo said.

The bacterium may also enter a person’s body through injuries such as cuts, and even pricks when preparing seafood, or people who eat undercooked seafood such as oysters, he added.According to the CDC, about 150 to 200 cases of the infection are reported each year in the US, and around one in five people with the infection dies within one or two days of falling ill.is not a reportable infectious disease here, there have been a few local cases noted in medical journals.

For instance, a 2005 local medical journal reported that a 37-year-old Chinese man had his right leg amputated below the knee after he ate raw cockles. The man, who had liver disease, had then also recently injured his right foot while getting out of a truck.

Although X-rays did not show any fractures, blisters and early gangrene were observed on his right leg two days after he was admitted to the hospital.Vibrio vulnificusA local medical journal in 1988 reported that the man’s swollen left leg turned gangrenous the next day. He also had diabetes mellitus and alcoholic liver disease. Doctors noted that his right leg had areas of ischaemia, a condition where blood flow and oxygen are restricted or reduced in a part of the body.

