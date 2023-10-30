Asiana Airlines shares jump ahead of board meeting on merger with Korean Air

If approved, the move might help South Korea's biggest carrier Korean Airlines to win European Union antitrust approval for acquiring Asiana Airlines.

Asiana Airlines said on Friday that it would hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss whether to accept Korean Air's proposal to the EU, according to its regulatory filing. Reuters reported earlier that Korean Air would offer to sell Asiana's air cargo business and divest routes to four EU cities.Separately, Korean Air will convene a board meeting on Monday, said a company official who declined to share further details.

At the board meeting, the carrier is expected to finalise a revised proposal to gain EU approval for its merger with Asiana Airlines, Maeil Business Newspaper reported.