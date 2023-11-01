Asian stocks stutter ahead of Fed, frail yen in focus

The move drove a broad slide in the yen on Tuesday, tumbling to a one-year low against the dollar and touching a 15-year low against the euro as investors had expected a bigger BOJ step towards ending years of massive monetary stimulus.

"Once again market players have been left frustrated by the lack of urgency shown by the BOJ, and either closed yen longs or flipped into outright yen shorts." The yen strengthened 0.27 per cent to 151.26 per dollar following the comments but remained close to one-year lows of 151.74 it touched on Tuesday.

"The next critical level could be 152 in the short-term, but could go beyond that depending on U.S. data outcomes and FOMC decisions."Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes ended higher, with investors looking ahead to the Fed policy decision later in the day, when the central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates.

Erik Weisman, chief economist and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management, said the Fed will keep the option of future rate hikes firmly on the table until the labour market cools considerably and inflationary pressures ease.

Treasury yields remained elevated, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes up 5.4 basis points at 4.929 per cent. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 6.6 basis points to 5.090 per cent. Oil prices inched higher ahead of the Fed decision, with the market keeping a close eye on the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Marketmind: Japan's dramatic FX, bond market divergenceA look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever, financial markets columnist.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Oil gains ahead of Fed meeting as Middle East conflict persistsSINGAPORE : Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of key global central bank meetings this week including the U.S. Federal Reserve, as the market also closely watches the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Brent January crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Asian stocks waver, yen wobbles as BOJ takes centre stageSINGAPORE : Asian equities eased on Tuesday, while the yen remained close to a two-week high as traders braced for the Bank of Japan's policy decision when it is likely to lift its inflation forecasts and ponder tweaks to its bond yield control. The yen weakened 0.19 per cent to 149.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Is Singapore rushing to stay ahead in digital asset hub race with spate of new licences?At least 5 firms received nods from the Singapore regulator in a span of two weeks last month. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Al-Dawsari, Kerr take Asian confederation's Player of the Year awardsSaudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari has been named the Asian Football Confederation's Player of the Year with Chelsea and Australia forward Sam Kerr taking the women's title at the regional body's awards ceremony in Doha on Tuesday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕