FILE PHOTO: An electronic board shows stock indexes at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File PhotoSYDNEY : Asian shares tracked Wall Street futures higher on Friday as Amazon provided some welcome earnings relief, while bonds were able to sustain a rally amid signs U.S. inflation was easing.

Overnight, the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected, sending the euro briefly to a two-week low. The dollar is is trading above the critical 150 yen level, with traders on guard for any signs of intervention ahead of the Bank of Japan policy meeting on Tuesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.6 per cent on Friday after hitting a fresh 11-month low a day ago. It is, however, on track for a weekly loss of 1.2 per cent.China's blue chips were flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1 per cent. headtopics.com

"The U.S. economy once again surprised on the upside with U.S. GDP accelerating in the third quarter of 2023," said Nathaniel Casey, an investment strategist at wealth management firm Evelyn Partners. Much attention was on underlying inflation, which subsided considerably last quarter, fuelling hopes that the closely watched U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for September on Friday - the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - are likely to surprise on the downside as well.

CME FedTool showed that any probability for a rate hike in November has been wiped out and traders trimmed bets for a December hike to 19.8 per cent, compared with 29.3 per cent a day earlier. Rate cuts next year are seen at about 70 basis points. headtopics.com

The yen hit a fresh one-year low of 150.77 per dollar overnight and was last at 150.31. It was not far off the three-decade low of 151.94 it touched in October last year that led Japanese authorities to intervene in the currency market.

