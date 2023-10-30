Asia stocks dip on Middle East, central bank meetings

The earnings season also continues with Apple, Airbnb, McDonald's, Moderna and Eli Lilly & Co among the many reporting this week. Results so far have been underwhelming, contributing to the S&P 500's retreat into correction territory at 4,117.
Early on Monday, S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3 per cent to 4,152, following Friday's sharp retreat, while Nasdaq futures added 0.5 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 per cent, having hit a one-year low last week.
Many analysts expect the central bank will lift its inflation forecast to 2.0 per cent, but are unsure whether it will finally abandon YCC in the face of market pressure on bonds. "The BOJ could still opt to revise policy but less drastically, perhaps by raising the ceiling for 10-year yields as it did in July." headtopics.com
Sentiment will be tested further on Monday when Treasury announces its refunding plans, with more increases likely. NatWest Markets expects $885 billion of marketable borrowing in the fourth quarter and $700 billion in the following quarter.
"The story of the year so far has been that economic reacceleration has not prevented further labor market rebalancing and progress in the inflation fight," they added."We expect this to continue in coming months." headtopics.com
The Bank of England is also expected to stay on hold this week, with markets pricing around a 70 per cent chance it is done tightening altogether."Likewise, the fall in global equity markets and the ongoing uncertainty around the Hamas-Israel conflict has not done much to drive the dollar higher against risk-sensitive currencies," Capital Economics analysts wrote in a note.