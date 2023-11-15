Asean defence ministers call for peace in Middle East, Myanmar

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto (centre) speaking at the opening session of the 17th Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta on Nov 15. JAKARTA – Peace was on the minds of Asean defence ministers at the latest edition of an annual defence powwow. Several made an appeal for an end to the violence in the Middle East, and all signed a joint declaration calling for peace plans to be fully implemented in troubled Myanmar, among other things.

The 17th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) held in Jakarta on Wednesday was attended by representatives from all Asean nations except Myanmar. The grouping has barred Myanmar’s ruling junta from key meetings due to its failure to implement the plans and end violence that has erupted there since a coup in 2021. In his opening remarks, Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said his country is deeply saddened by the deteriorating conditions in Gaza. “Indonesia’s stance is clear and fir

