Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong places the final pot of flowers to complete a floral map of Singapore formed by close to 1,000 pots of chrysanthemum plants of different colours at the LKY100 The Greening of Singapore commemoration ceremony on Oct 29, 2023.

More than 800 People's Action Party activists, guests and green activists attended the event, hosted by the People's Action Party (PAP) Kebun Baru branch and organised by the PAP and PAP Community Foundation branches of Ang Mio Kio Group Representation Constituency (GRC), Kebun Baru Single-member Constituency (SMC) and Yio Chu Kang SMC.

The film opens with extreme weather events amid rising temperatures, noting that Singapore's heat levels are still lower than those in temperate countries used to cooler temperatures — a testament to the late Mr Lee's foresight and greening efforts. headtopics.com

In 1963, Mr Lee as Prime Minister launched the first tree planting campaign with an emphasis on providing shade and greenery. The “Garden City” campaign was mooted in 1967 and four years later, the first Tree Planting Day was introduced.

Addressing the audience after the film, PM Lee, who is also PAP secretary-general and a Member of Parliament of Ang Mo Kio GRC, said:"Thanks to Mr Lee's vision and to the founding fathers' efforts, we can enjoy our city in nature. headtopics.com

The commemoration was not just to remember the late Mr Lee, but to understand what he fought for and why he did what he did, said PM Lee. After the speech, a floral map was presented to PM Lee, along with current and retired PAP MPs who attended the event.

As Singapore commemorates LKY100, remember what his generation of leaders stood for: PM LeePM Lee was speaking at the LKY100 The Greening of Singapore commemoration ceremony, which commemorated the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew's vision of a green and clean Singapore. Read more ⮕

