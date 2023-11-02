'As majestic as Jewel': Digital waterfall, garden with 100 plant species refresh Changi Airport T2

In the departure transit area after immigration sits Dreamscape, a new garden that combines digital content, plants and fish. With T2's reopening after its expansion, which was originally set for completion in 2024, the terminal's handling capacity has climbed from 23 million to 28 million passengers a year. This takes Changi Airport's overall yearly capacity to 90 million passengers.

The terminal's northern wing started serving passengers on Sept 28 ahead of its full reopening on Wednesday. Also new is Lotte Duty-Free Wines and Spirits — equipped with a robot bartender and a liquor-tasting lounge — in the transit area. In the departure hall, Australian artisanal cafe Jones The Grocer has a deli-style food counter on its ground level, with a bar and restaurant slated to open later in 2023 on its second level.

Innovation is integral, said Mr Teo, and the airport is rolling out new digital solutions, such as T2's baggage-handling system that can track individual bags in real time and minimise mishandling. He also pointed to the need to decarbonise Singapore's aviation industry.

The terminal is also the first at the airport to have automated special assistance lanes for people with disabilities and families with young children at both its arrival and departure immigration halls.Visitors who spoke to The Straits Times welcomed the new features.

