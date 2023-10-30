As Govt moves to expand childcare options, mothers and experts say more can be done to support working parents

KidiBliss is a childminding service provider in Singapore, which offers on-demand child care services to meet parents' adhoc needs.

On Friday (Oct 27), Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled the Forward Singapore report, following a 16-month long feedback exercise As outlined in the report, one of seven key policy shifts that Singapore will undergo includes enhancing support for families and helping them balance work and family commitments

Among the moves being considered is to further increase paid parental leave, and expanding centre-based infant care places and childminding service options Mothers told TODAY that while such services are helpful, more can still be done to support working parents headtopics.com

Ultimately, parents and experts say a whole-of-society approach is necessary — where institutional childcare services complement home-care arrangements, while employers also adopt family-friendly practices

