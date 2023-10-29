As Gaza war rages, Iran wary of direct involvement: Analysts

The Islamic republic has lauded the"success" of the Oct 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with 230 hostages taken.But, aside from its strong anti-Israel and anti-US rhetoric - which have been at the heart of Iran's foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution - it remains unclear how far Iran would be willing to go in case of a wider escalation.

"Iran is not interested in entering this war directly," judged Iranian journalist and international relations expert Hadi Mohammadi."RISK OF SPILLOVER" Bazoobandi said that"Iran keeps warning about the involvement of Hezbollah and other elements of the so-called 'resistance front'.

Still, the Islamic republic has cautioned against a full-blown ground invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces which have so far made limited incursions.

Bazoobandi said Iran"will not abandon that (anti-Israeli) narrative, but at the same time they have been trying to distance themselves from this crisis, because of the high risk of spillover. Iran's public assertions appear to counter accusations by the United States which blamed Iran-backed militant groups for targeting its troops in Syria and Iraq, wounding some 20 US soldiers.

On Thursday, the US military said it had struck two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups.Bazoobandi said one of Iran's main security doctrines has for decades been to"keep the conflict away from its own borders". headtopics.com

During recent military drills in central Iran, Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani warned that"any inconsiderate act against Iran will provoke a strong reaction".

