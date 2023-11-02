Arts Picks: Lee Bul prints, Singapore Clay Festival, Siong Leng Musical Association’s Jeju connection

During her residency here in 2018, she created more than 60 works across five series. One series inspired by her sculpture Souterrain (2012/2016) features the dizzying, fractured surfaces created using as many as 16 layers of screen- and foil-printing.

Lee Bul’s Untitled – CC (Variation 2 of 12, 2023) is made with copper powder which tarnishes. PHOTO: LEE BUL AND STPI Fans can try their luck if they want to catch the artist in conversation with acclaimed curator Xiaoyu Weng on Saturday in an opening event. Registration for the event has closed and there are limited spaces for walk-ins.

This second edition of the festival is back at a bigger venue with more than 200 claymakers hawking their wares. More than 3,000 works will be on sale over the weekend. Ng Eng Teng At Studio 106 spotlights the work of the pioneering potter, who studied pottery at the North Staffordshire College of Technology in Britain from 1962 to 1963.

If what is on display inspires you, check out the demonstrations and workshops which will happen throughout the weekend.Thursday to Sunday, Thursday, 10am to noon by invitation only, noon to 8pm open to public; Friday and Saturday, 10am to 8pm; Sunday 10am to 6pm. Last entry daily at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 5.30pmMusicians from the Siong Leng Musical Association will team up with their counterparts from Jeju, South Korea, for The Origins Cipher.

In five scenes inspired by ancient Chinese texts, Tang poetry and Jeju poetry, they will blend nanyin and gugak.

