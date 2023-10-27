Arts House Limited’s new executive director Sharon Tan comes from NUS CFA

Ms Tan, former director of the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Centre for the Arts, took over the post in October, according to her LinkedIn profile.He added: “Sharon’s vast experience working with multidisciplinary art forms in creation, presentation, education and outreach, as well as network with local and international arts stakeholders, makes her a good fit for the role of executive director at AHL.

“Her strategic acumen, exceptional communication skills, fund-raising expertise and aptitude for branding and cultivating relationships with local and international agencies also align well with the organisation’s priorities.”

The post had been vacant since Mr Tan died on July 7, 2022, from complications after a stroke. He took over the post armed with a strong resume as an arts insider with deep knowledge of the scene, with prior stints as curator at the Singapore Art Museum and Asian Civilisations Museum, as well as an international posting at the Asian Society in New York. headtopics.com

Ms Tan has a challenging task ahead as the AHL manages six spaces and oversees two tent-pole events on Singapore’s cultural calendar – the upcoming Singapore Writers Festival in November and the Singapore International Festival of Arts, held annually in the middle of the year.

She has overseen the NUS’ Centre for the Art for more than seven years, according to her LinkedIn profile, and was director of advancement and alumni at the Singapore Management University for about 12 years before that. headtopics.com

She was also Canadian contemporary circus company Cirque du Soleil's deputy managing director for the Asia-Pacific for four years and managed The Substation, Singapore's first independent contemporary arts centre, for three years.

