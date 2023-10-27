Arteta calls for bigger squads as Arsenal suffer double injury blow

Jesus, 26, suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the midweek Champions League win at Sevilla while 30-year-old Partey is absent after sustaining a muscle injury.

"With Gabby I cannot give you any timeframe because he always surprises us, but there is something there. The Arsenal boss believes expanding squad sizes beyond the current limit of 25 could take the pressure off players.

"If we have more games, more competitiveness and physically the standards are higher - by playing more minutes - we have to do that (increase the squad size) or instead of five subs, we have 10," he said on the eve of his team's match against bottom club Sheffield United. headtopics.com

"If the calendar extends, for sure we would have to think of not dropping the quality. The only way to do it is players have to have certain availability and you need players to pick."

