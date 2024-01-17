ART SG: Transforming Singapore into a Global Artistic Hub

It is often said that art is a long-term investment, and well, what’s better than investing in the future?and presented by Founding and Lead Partner UBS, is set to transform Singapore into a global nexus of artistic innovation and expression. Held from 19 to 21 January 2024 (Preview & Vernissage, 18 January) at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, ART SG will illuminate the city’s artistic landscape with an exceptional line-up of over 110 galleries from 33 countries and territories.

Under three main distinct gallery sectors – GALLERIES, FOCUS and FUTURES – the fair’s second edition will host established names such as Gagosian, White Cube, and Thaddaeus Ropac, as well as emerging galleries like Kaikai Kiki Gallery, Asia Art Center, and TARO NASU. In addition to these three sectors, ART SG presents a new label this year, DIGITAL SPOTLIGHT, highlighting galleries whose programs have an emphasis on art and technology, including augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, creative coding and algorithms, and mor





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.