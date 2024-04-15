Apple's smartphone shipments drop 10% in Q1 2024

Apple iPhones are seen inside India's first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India, April 17, 2023. Apple 's smartphone shipments dropped about 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, hurt by intensifying competition by Android smartphone makers aiming for the top spot, data from research firm IDC showed on Sunday .

Xiaomi, one of China's top smartphone makers, occupied the third position with a market share of 14.1 per cent during the first quarter. In the first quarter, Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones, down from 55.4 million units it shipped same period last year, according to IDC.

Apple Smartphone Shipments Drop Competition Android Q1 2024

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hari Raya 2024: 10 Southeast Asian fashion labels to check out for stylish Eid outfitsCelebrate Hari Raya in style with outfits from these fashion labels from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Georgia one step closer to Euro 2024 after 2-0 win over 10-man LuxembourgTBILISI : Two goals from Budu Zivzivadze gave Georgia a 2-0 home win over Luxembourg in their Euro 2024 playoff semi-final on Thursday, when the visitors had a player sent off and a goal disallowed in controversial circumstances.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Star Awards 2024: Actress Paige Chua on missing out on Top 10 Most Popular Artiste nominationThe 42-year-old actress had a feeling she would miss out on a Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste nomination for Star Awards 2024 and she’s totally okay about it.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

New home sales plummet in February 2024This figure marks the lowest monthly sales since December 2023, painting a grim picture for the property market

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Trump predicts end of US democracy if he loses 2024 electionTrump has been using increasingly dystopian rhetoric in campaign speeches about the state of the country.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

8 best personal loans in Singapore with lowest interest rates (March 2024)If you're in urgent need of money, but are too paiseh to borrow from your family and friends, your best bet is probably a personal loan. With a personal loan, you borrow cash from a bank or financial institution and pay them back in fixed instalments over an agreed period. But you'd typically need to meet a minimum income requirement...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »