Apple’s cyber-attack alerts vague, says Indian minister, as opposition blames government for snooping

On Tuesday, Apple warned at least 20 of India’s prominent opposition leaders and journalists that their iPhones might be targets of state-sponsored hacking attempts. The company sent messages to those likely hit with the subject “ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone”, warning that it believed “new or continued targeting has occurred”.

“These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone,” the Apple alerts said, but did not specify who the attacker could be.Mr Vaishnaw said the government was concerned, but that “the information by Apple on this issue seems vague and non-specific in nature”.

Others who confirmed they had received such alerts were Congress spokespersons Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Telangana state minister K.T. Rama Rao from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party.

The former investment banker and parliamentarian from the eastern state of West Bengal has led the opposition’s charge on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged dealings with billionaire Gautam Adani, one of Asia’s richest men.

In 2021, a collaborative global investigation revealed that several government agencies worldwide, including in India, were using Pegasus – a spyware made by Israel’s cyber-intelligence company NSO Group – to snoop on journalists, activists, opposition politicians like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and even former bureaucrats who headed the election commission and investigation bureaus.

