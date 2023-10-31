Apple revamps Mac line-up and pricing with new family of chips

The 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop will start at US$1,599 and a 16-inch version starts at US$2,499. The new iMac desktop with the M3 family of chips starts at US$1,299.Some will be available next week, while others will not ship until later in November.

As part of the focus on business users on Monday, it showed off a new secure screen sharing feature that would let them work on their machines from remote locations. Unlike other laptop makers that might combine a central processor unit (CPU) from Intel with a GPU from Nvidia, Apple has combined both parts in its Apple silicon chips, which the company claims gives it better performance than its rivals.

Apple also tweaked its overall line-up of computers in ways that could change the behaviour of corporate buyers. That move will likely clarify the choice between the company’s model lines, prompting choices between Apple’s productivity-oriented MacBook Air models that top out at US$1,299 or the new US$1,599 starting price for MacBook Pro models.

While that was up 14 per cent from the previous fiscal year, sales this year have slowed along with the rest of the PC industry, which has suffered a post-pandemic slump.

