Apple lays off over 600 employees amid failed electric car project

Apple has laid off more than 600 employees, according to data from a California state agency, the first known post-pandemic job cuts at the iPhone juggernaut. The job cuts were related to the company's scuppered plans to produce an electric car , ending a struggling decade-long project.

The full scope of the layoffs could be wider as Apple is only legally required to notify of job cuts in California.

Apple Job Cuts Electric Car Project Layoffs

