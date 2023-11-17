Apple Invests in Ridley Scott's Napoleon Film

Apple has invested a large sum of money in the production of the film Napoleon, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix. The film explores the life of Napoleon Bonaparte, focusing on his battles and his relationship with his wife Josephine. Despite the high budget, the film is seen as a way for Apple to gain Hollywood prestige. The film opens in Singapore cinemas on Nov 23.

