Anywheel issues warning about scammers posing as its staff to cheat people of their money

SINGAPORE - Anywheel has warned of scammers who posed as its staff to cheat people of sums ranging between $30 and $50 in a ruse that is believed to have happened at the Orchard shopping belt.

The shared bicycle operator told The Straits Times that one of its workers was rearranging its bicycles along the stretch between 313@Somerset and Orchard Towers on Friday morning when he was approached by several members of the public asking why they did not receive their subscription pass even though they had paid for it.

The victims told the Anywheel worker that they had been approached by people in white tops with a green Anywheel logo, who persuaded them to pay between $30 and $50 for a monthly subscription to the app-based bicycle-sharing service. headtopics.com

Anywheel clarified that its uniform is green and features a white Anywheel logo. It charges $6.90 for its seven-day pass, $9.90 for its 30-day pass and $26.90 for its 90-day pass, according to its website.

The victims said the scammers took payments in cash and by PayNow, and they even had Nets machine, according to Anywheel.“Our staff will never request payments outside of our official app. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any inquiries or concerns,” said Anywheel. headtopics.com

It believes that, based on the victims’ accounts, the bogus staff are foreigners and the scam likely occurred over the weekend.Known for its green two-wheelers, Anywheel was established in 2017 in Singapore. It has about 30,000 bicycles around the island with 200,000 users on average a month.Please verify your e-mail to read this subscriber-only article in full

