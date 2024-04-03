Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Secret Wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy got married in a secret wedding two years ago. The 27-year-old actress tied the knot with musician Malcolm McRae in a New Orleans ceremony in April 2022 but only made the announcement to the world on Tuesday evening.

She shared the news on Instagram along with photos from the wedding, revealing that supermodel Cara Delevingne was present. Taylor-Joy expressed her love and happiness for her best friend and the magic of their special day.

