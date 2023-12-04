Annual U.N. Climate Summit Turns into Trade Show in Dubai

Flashy country pavilions, corporate-sponsored cocktail parties and a smorgasbord of side events have turned the annual U.N. climate summit into what some say is a trade show or circus. In this year's gleaming host city of Dubai, billboards advertise the benefits of wind energy, climate ambition and Exxon Mobil's carbon capture projects.

And with a record 84,000 registered attendees, this year's Conference of the Parties, or COP28, is a far cry from the first in Berlin in 1995, a low-key affair with fewer than 4,000 delegates focused on multilateral climate change cooperation. This is seen by some as a sign of success and by others as a dangerous distraction from the business of combating climate change as over nearly three decades global oil demand, carbon emissions and temperatures have marched steadily upwar





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COP28 Summit: World Leaders Gather to Address Climate CrisisThe focus of this year's COP28 will be whether, despite growing geopolitical tensions, world leaders can do something meaningful to avert more catastrophic heating.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Listed companies show improvement in sustainability reporting, but lack climate-related disclosuresA biennial study conducted by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) and the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore Business School reveals that listed companies have improved in their sustainability reporting. However, the study also highlights the lack of climate-related disclosures, including climate transition plans. The average score for sustainability reporting in 2023 increased to 75 out of 100, but dropped when climate-related disclosures were included in the scorecard. Out of the 535 SGX-listed firms that published sustainability reports, 73% provided climate-related disclosures according to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Prince William arrives in Singapore for annual Earthshot Prize awardPrince William arrived in Singapore on Sunday (Nov 5) for the annual Earthshot Prize awards. A large crowd welcomed him at Jewel Changi Airport, where he signed autographs and took selfies with members of the public.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China, Australia to restart annual meetings as trade resumesThe meetings had been put on hold due to a diplomatic dispute. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

China, Australia to restart annual meetings as trade resumesBEIJING/SYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Tuesday (Nov 7), in what Albanese said was an annual leaders' meeting that would continue as relations between the trading partners stabilised.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Over 13,000 people turn up at annual Purple Parade to show support for people with disabilitiesShaping a fairer and more inclusive society will require every S'porean to be agents of change, said DPM Lawrence Wong. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »