Ann Kok Shares Accident Experience While Filming Period Drama

Ann Kok, a veteran local actress, shared her experience of meeting with an accident while filming a period drama many years ago. She expressed her interest in participating in costume dramas and mentioned that there are now more safety procedures for actors.

Although she did not provide details about the accident, she mentioned that she almost got disfigured when she fell from a height and landed on some stones with her palms first.

'I was almost disfigured': Ann Kok recalls scary experience during filming of period dramaOne of the perks of being an actor is to be able to experience different times and events that are impossible in your own life. For veteran local actress Ann Kok, that was one of her reasons for participating in costume dramas, including Heavenly Ghost (1995), Legend of the White Hair Brides (1996) and The Legends of Jigong (1996). Speaking...

