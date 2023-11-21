Animals Sent to Arizona Humane Society Allegedly Sold for Reptile Feed

When the San Diego Humane Society in California shipped more than 300 rabbits, guinea pigs and rats to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tucson over the summer, it believed that they would be adopted as pets. But most of the animals may have met a grislier fate, which has led to outrage, anguish and a police investigation. According to officials at both humane societies, the 323 animals arrived in Tucson on Aug 7 but were not taken into the shelter there.

Instead, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona transferred the animals to a man named Colten Jones, who runs a business in the Phoenix area called the Fertile Turtle, which sells live and frozen animals for reptile feed, both humane societies said in a joint statement. Officials at both humane societies said they were investigating who arranged the transfer and what, exactly, had happened to the animals





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Law Society ordered to refund Christopher de Souza costs of over S$32,000 after his acquittalThe Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP was acquitted by the Court of Three Judges after a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty of professional misconduct as a lawyer.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Law Society ordered to refund Christopher de Souza costs of over S$32,000 after his acquittalSINGAPORE — The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) has been ordered to pay a refund of more than S$32,000 in costs to Member of Parliament Christopher James de Souza, after the 47-year-old was acquitted of improper professional conduct as a lawyer.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Conservatives saying liberal states are living in a dystopian society after locking up deodorant in storesLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Law Society ordered to refund $32k to Christopher de Souza following acquittalMr de Souza had paid the sum to the Law Society after a disciplinary tribunal found him guilty in 2022. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Law Society elects first female president in 20 yearsShe will succeed Mr Jason Chan Tai-Hui on Jan 1, 2024, and her term will continue till Dec 31, 2024. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Human-to-lion COVID-19 transmission at SG Zoo could mean further peril for endangered speciesEndangered animals are at risk of catching diseases from infected humans who work as their caregivers

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »