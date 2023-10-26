Angry birds! Crows let rip on Orchard Road pedestrians

SINGAPORE - At least two crows have been seen attacking people walking just outside an entrance to the Orchard Central mall.From nearby street signs, the birds swooped in from behind, grazing victims’ shoulders with their talons, and pecking at their necks and ears. After each attack, they were seen returning to a particular tree, close to the mall’s outdoor escalator.

They seemed to mostly target men who, unawares, strayed too close to the tree, with one man seen leaving the area with a bleeding earlobe. An eyewitness, Ms Joyce Heng, told ST that she warned several pedestrians about the nipping birds on Thursday after she saw a man’s ear bleed from an attack.

The 49-year-old approached the victim, who told her he was going to the pharmacy while pressing on his wound, she added. She was taken aback by the ferocity of the birds, adding: “The birds attacked some people repeatedly, chasing them even when they dodged. One uncle was attacked thrice.” headtopics.com

Another eyewitness, Ms Kim Choo, had on Tuesday noticed and filmed the birds attacking three passers-by within a minute and sent the footage to citizen journalism portal Stomp. The 53-year-old said: “I kept to the sheltered area near the mall because the crows were only attacking people at the open air walkway.Ms Choo was concerned about children passing by and people going up the nearby escalator with their backs turned.From nearby street signs, the birds swooped in from behind, grazing victims’ shoulders with their talons, and pecking at their necks and ears.

Though Ms Heng felt that the situation at Orchard Central is not safe for people passing by, she does not think anyone “has the right to say whether the birds should live or die”.Additional reporting by Ashleigh Sim and Gavin Foo headtopics.com

