Ang Mo Kio records first million-dollar 4-room flat transaction

The spotlight falls on a specific property, Cheng San Court, located on the high floors between the 31st and 33rd storey of Block 591A on Ang Mo Kio Street 51. This unassuming property has recently shattered the $1 million barrier.
Residents of Cheng San Court also enjoy proximity to Ang Mo Kio (NS16 CR11), Tavistock (CR10), and Teck Ghee (CR12) train stations. Families also benefit from nearby schools such as Jing Shan Primary School, Teck Ghee Primary School, and Townsville Primary School.
Additionally, the property's strategic location provides easy access to essential amenities. Giant (Cheng San Centre) and NTUC Fairprice (Hyper Ang Mo Kio) cater to daily needs, while shopping enthusiasts can explore AMK Hub, Jubilee Square, and Djitsun Mall for a comfortable retail experience.Analysing the sales trend, a noticeable climb in average price per square foot (psf) is evident.
In 2020, the average price psf stood at $451, escalating to $642 in 2023. This aligns with a growing trend, also as seen in the recent Built-To-Order (BTO) launch, where first-time homebuyers displayed a preference for larger units. It appears that buyers are now more willing to invest in spacious accommodations, even if it means paying a premium.
While the price psf numbers indicate a consistent (if not steep) increase, it's crucial to also consider the transaction volume. In 2020, there were 321 four-room HDB transactions, which slightly decreased to 310 in 2021 and 309 in 2022. As of the current year, 295 transactions have been recorded, indicating a possible stabilisation in the market — though it's important to note that, while unlikely, these numbers could grow over the next two months.Notably, the overall record for four-bedroom units remains held by a property in Tiong Bahru.
