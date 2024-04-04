Andie Chen crouched alone near kitchen during Taiwan earthquake: 'If the house collapsed, be near food and water' The actor tells 8days.sg that he and his family are fine but wife Kate Pang’s Star Award and his iMac were not so lucky.This morning (Apr 3), Taiwan experienced its strongest earthquake in 25 years. The 7.4 magnitude quake struck near Hualien at around 8am and strong aftershocks could be felt across the island.

Kate also posted several snaps of the havoc wreaked by the quake in their Taipei home. The floor was strewn with stuff, drawers opened and cupboards out of place. Andie's iMac had also toppled on the table with its screen completely shattered.spoke to Andie in the afternoon, he shared that things were pretty much back to normal, though tremors could still be felt intermittently. "We just picked the kids up from school and they seem to be okay. Everything's okay, it's just that our house is in a mess so we're picking up the pieces," he sai

