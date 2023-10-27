Analysis: Sultan of Johor’s outspoken nature sets stage for ‘interesting relationship’ with PM Anwar when he becomes king

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor with the Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim. (Photo: Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar)KUALA LUMPUR: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s forthright ways in voicing his opinions publicly on issues and policies could shine a spotlight on the dynamics between the national palace and the federal government when he becomes king, according to analysts CNA spoke to.

Analyst Azmi Hassan of the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research told CNA that it will be “fascinating” to watch how Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his government respond to similar criticisms should they arise, after Sultan Ibrahim ascends the throne next year.

Dr Azmi said this was an indication that Sultan Ibrahim has confidence in Mr Anwar’s leadership in the federal government.“I think it will be a very interesting relationship and I think it will be good for the country, because we have a king that really speaks out his mind but at the same time is willing to work alongside this prime minister,” said Dr Azmi. headtopics.com

He cited how for instance Sultan Ibrahim’s comments on low-cost housing in Johor as well as on MM2H recently has prompted the federal government to take action. “This is a sign that the Anwar government takes Tuanku's feedback very seriously,” said Assoc Prof Awang Azman.

Malaysia’s Constitution also states that the YDPA must remain neutral and above politics. The monarch’s role in Malaysia is also more symbolic and ceremonial, and on key political decisions he acts on the advice of the prime minister. headtopics.com

However, as seen during the reign of the current king Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the YDPA may be called upon to intervene during a period of political instability. “Enough is enough. How much longer must the 30 over million people of our country endure this situation? The economy must recover and Malaysia’s prosperity must be prioritised,” he said.

