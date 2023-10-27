Analysis:Global EV battery supply chain puzzles over China graphite curbs

China's latest limit on critical mineral exports, which Beijing said is not targeted at a specific sector, has fuelled uncertainty in the global EV supply chain since it was announced last Friday.

China dominates the global EV battery supply chain including production of graphite - the single largest component. Graphite companies in the country process both the natural material mined domestically and overseas, as well as synthetic forms.

Under the new rules, China will require export permits starting Dec. 1 for high-end synthetic graphite, as well as key forms of natural graphite. An employee at Qingdao Haida, a major Chinese graphite processor, who declined to be named as they was not authorised to speak on behalf of the company, told Reuters that the company's products include spherical graphite, which is used in lithium ion battery anodes and is covered by the new rules and is exported to South Korea and Japan. headtopics.com

The commerce ministry did not respond to further queries from Reuters. A source familiar with the Chinese government's thinking noted that graphite was also used in military equipment.But Chinese companies, which have been building overseas plants, said the restrictions will have little effect on their operations abroad. The Chinese firms use synthetic graphite, but not the high grade form covered under the new measures, with a density of 1.73 grams per cubic centimetre and above.

Similarly, BTR New Material Technology, the world's largest anode producer, told Shanghai government-run media outlet The Paper that the rule's impact on it would be limited, as its products have a density of between 1.5 and 1.7 gram per cubic centimetre for EV batteries. headtopics.com

