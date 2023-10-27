AMKFSC Community Services rebrands as Allkin Singapore to reflect its growing work

PM Lee Hsien Loong (centre) at the launch of AMKFSC Community Services' new name on Oct 27. With him are (from left) Allkin Singapore CEO Vincent Ng, Minister Masagos Zulkifli, Allkin chairman Ang Seng Bin and social work veteran S. Vasoo.

From its inception in 1978 as the Ang Mo Kio Social Service Centre located in Ang Mo Kio, the agency has expanded to operating in over 40 locations in the Central and North-east regions, such as Bishan, Sengkang and Yishun.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is the charity’s patron, launched its new name at its 45th anniversary dinner at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on Friday evening. Dr Vincent Ng, its chief executive officer, told The Straits Times said its old name, AMKFSC Community Services, is often misconstrued and does not represent the full suite of its work today. headtopics.com

“Hence, we needed to elevate and strengthen our identity and position to better encapsulate our strategy, offerings, growth and geographical boundaries,” he added. He added: “It also reflects how we espouse kinship beyond conventional notions of biological, socio-cultural ties, and instead broaden it to relationships forged by a common purpose of wanting to do good together and providing support to a fellow citizen in times of need.”

Allkin’s many locations bring help closer to residents’ doorsteps, he said. For example, Allkin is starting a new centre in Block 326 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, which will mobilise residents to lead ground-up initiatives for children and families in need, among other things. headtopics.com

