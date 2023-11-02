Amid cost of living crisis, SG workers want more health support from employers—study

“When asked their top three preferences in terms of a robust health and well-being program, most expressed flexible time off or work arrangements (66 per cent), followed by a private health insurance plan (63 per cent) and mental health support (34 per cent),”The company conducted a survey worldwide, including 1,000 participants in Singapore, across eight key aspects of vitality – emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual.
The respondents ranked physical health and having a place where they feel safe and well (38 per cent) at the top of the indicators for vitality, followed by learning new things (37 per cent). Cigna points out that this shows how “elements beyond common notions of health, like environmental and intellectual health,” have become increasingly important to vitality.
Interestingly, less than a third of Singapore respondents (30 per cent) indicated that they possess the skills and tools necessary for living a healthy life. “This gap signals the need for employers and policymakers to better equip people with appropriate resources to stay healthy,” Cigna added.
The study also delved into the connection between vitality and stress, showing a difference between those who say they have high and low vitality. A vast majority (83 per cent) of respondents with high vitality said they have strong emotional or mental health, but only 8 per cent of those with low vitality had the same response.Furthermore, 93 per cent of those with low vitality said they are stressed, while only 77 per cent of those with high vitality said the same.
