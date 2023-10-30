Americans hold glum view of economy despite positive indicators

Inflation has reached its lowest point in two-and-a-half years. The unemployment rate has stayed below 4 per cent for the longest stretch since the 1960s. Yet according to a raft of polls and surveys, most Americans hold a glum view of the economy. Last week, the government reported that consumer prices didn't rise at all from September to October, the latest sign that inflation is steadily cooling from the heights of last year.

A separate report showed that while Americans slowed their retail purchases in October from the previous month’s brisk pace, they’re still spending enough to drive economic growth





🏆 5. ChannelNewsAsia » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

[Updated] Inflation Rate in SG: How To Protect Yourself Against Rising InflationWhile inflation may seem like a beast that you cannot run from, there are many ways we can be proactive in making the most of the current economic situation

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Inflation rate in Singapore and how to protect yourself against rising inflationAs we navigate our way through a high-inflation climate, we look at the current inflation rate, how inflation is measured, and how we can protect ourselves from the effects of inflation. As we can see from the data above, inflation levels remain high in Singapore throughout 2023.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Fearful and grieving, Gen Z Americans clash over Israel conflictKevin Khadavi, a Jewish student at Stanford University, got a call from his grandmother last week urging him not to wear his Star of David necklace around campus, for fear his display of Jewish identity could make him a target. 'Don't make yourself obvious,' she texted him afterwards. At Washington University in St.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

‘US leadership holds the world together’: Biden asks Americans for more funds for Ukraine, IsraelHe warned that both Hamas and Russian leader Putin wanted to annihilate a neighbouring democracy. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

‘US leadership holds the world together’: Biden asks Americans for more funds for Ukraine, IsraelHe warned that both Hamas and Russian leader Putin wanted to annihilate a neighbouring democracy. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Biden's Israel stance angers Arab, Muslim Americans; could jeopardise 2024 votesWASHINGTON — Arab and Muslim Americans and their allies are criticising President Joe Biden's response to the Israel-Hamas war, asking him to do more to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza or risk losing their support in the 2024 election.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »