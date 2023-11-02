American tourist says S$20K bike left unattended is ‘ultimate Singapore culture shock’

For one man from the United States, seeing an expensive bicycle left unattended was the “ultimate Singapore culture shock.” An Oct 30 post on X (formerly Twitter) from Mr Nick Whitaker of a Pinarello Dogma F12 bicycle, which sells for around US$15,000 (S$20,500), has gone viral, getting over 1.1 million views.

One offered a gentle correction to the post, writing, “It’s not unattended, it’s attended by thousands of CCTV cameras and a very strong public security apparatus.” Others, however, compared Singapore to other big cities such as Paris and Berlin, where thefts are everyday occurrences, and people are encouraged to watch out for pickpockets and secure their belongings.

Some said that Singapore’s safety standard should be the norm everywhere else in the world, and some X users said that elsewhere in the world, including the Isle of Man, Japan, Taiwan, and some parts of Australia, it is similarly safe.

Others, however, said that, nevertheless, bikes do get stolen in Singapore, and it’s still better to be safe than sorry—so secure your bike.Even the Singapore Police Force has issued an advisory for keeping your bike or Personal Mobility Device (PMD) safe, which they consider a common target of thieves.Man leaves laptop unattended at Starbucks for an hour, but it doesn't get stolen, says 'S'pore has learned to eliminate crime'Keep your bicycle at home when you are not using it.

If you need to park your bicycle at a public place, choose one with high human traffic, preferably with CCTV monitoring.Use a good quality lock such as a U-lock.Relationships

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYONLINE: Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: 57-year-old Chinese-Chilean table tennis player wins over crowd at Pan American GamesSANTIAGO, Chile: Table tennis player Zeng Zhiying left China all alone for an adventure in Chile in 1989.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Fares for Singapore-Malaysia route nearly triple for Chinese New Year periodTravellers planning to make a trip to Malaysia during the Chinese New Year period in 2024 can expect to fork out up to three times more for airfare and bus tickets. More than three months before the festive occasion on Feb 10 and 11, many from Singapore who plan to...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: More deals expected in Singapore real estate in 2024: reportpstrongSingapore remains to have a more unique selling point as a haven./strong/p pSavills' recent research found that a href="https://sbr.com.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕

SBRMAGAZINE: EnterpriseSG expands Singapore's tech startups in more citiespstrongThe startups can connect with innovation hubs in Mumbai, Melbourne and Sydney./strong/p pEnterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said three new Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) nodes were included, namely in Mumbai (India), Melbourne, and Sydney (Australia), which will help Singapore startups to expand.

Source: SBRMagazine | Read more ⮕